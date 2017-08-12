National League: Guiseley hammered by table topping Aldershot

Guiseley suffered a heavy 6-0 loss away at top of the table Aldershot Town, their worst defeat since they came into the National League

This was always going to be a tough test for Guiseley against one of the favourites for promotion but the scoreline and performance left a lot to be desired.

Aldershot started very brightly and should have been ahead after 30 seconds when Matt McClure fired an effort goalwards it just deflected wide.

Bobby-Joe Taylor then thought he had scored for the hosts when he headed in but the offside flag was up.

The first goal was scored with real quality when McClure worked his way to the edge of the area and fired in a fine effort off the post.

Guiseley thought they had equalised when Frank Mulhern was found by a Kevan Hurst cross but the offside flag was up.

The hosts were soon 2-0 up when Callum Reynolds had a free header after a deep cross found the defender.

McClure had an effort well saved by Jonny Maxted but Jim Kellermann was in the perfect place to score from a few yards out.

It got even worse for Guiseley before half-time and it was 4-0 when Shamir Fenelon took advantage of miscommunication in defence to score.

Guiseley needed to react in the second half but struggled, James Rowe was adding to the scoreline with his effort from 20 yards out going into the bottom left half corner.

McClure added to his tally and got his second and the Shots sixth with a simple finish after being found by a cut back, that is how a very tough day at the office ended for Guiseley.

Aldershot Town (4-3-2-1) Cole, De Havilland, Alexander (Arnold 60) Arthur, Reynolds, Fenelon, Oyeleke, Kellermann, Taylor, Rowe (Rendell 73) McClure

Subs not used: Okojie, Gallagher, Smith

Guiseley (4-3-2-1): Maxted, Brown, Lowe, Atkinson, Williams, East, Hurst, Rooney (Odejayi 49), Hatfield, Molyneux (McFadzean 75) Mulhern (Thompson 62)

Subs not used: Lawlor, Purver

Referee: Sam Allison