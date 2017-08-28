National League: Halifax earn point as Guiseley’s endure Bank Holiday Weekend to forget

Ten-man FC Halifax Town kept their fifth clean sheet in seven games as they held hosts Gateshead to a 0-0 draw yesterday.

Matty Kosylo was a scorer in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Guiseley, but saw red against former Halifax manager Neil Aspin’s side midway through the second half for a second cautionable offence.

Guiseley manager Adam Lockwood. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Halifax produced a battling display while also showing some moments of quality, and were good value for the point.

After his outstanding goal on Saturday, Kosylo nearly produced an even better effort as he jinked in-field before unleashing a thunderous shot from 35 yards that crashed off a post.

Tom Denton then won a free-kick from which Adam Morgan struck the crossbar from 25 yards.

Ex-Halifax man Jordan Burrow had a free header six yards out that Sam Johnson did brilliantly to tip over, but that was the sole chance the hosts created in an underwhelming first half from Aspin’s side.

Kosylo’s second booking for a foul on Callum Williams looked harsh, but Gateshead’s numerical advantage changed little, with substitute Ben Tomlinson nearly scoring shortly after the dismissal.

Luke Hannant and Burrow had half chances as the clock wound down, but Halifax’s third consecutive clean sheet was never in any serious danger.

Guiseley suffered their second loss of the Bank Holiday weekend going down 1-0 to Hartlepool.

Manager Adam Lockwood said: “It’s obviously disappointing to lose. We had chances early and late on, but I have called on the lads to be more ruthless and we just didn’t do that (yesterday).

“We know that every game in this league is tough and we have given every player a chance now. They need to be making it impossible for me not to pick them; that isn’t the case right now.”

Harrogate Town’s impressive start to the National League North season continued with a 2-0 win at Blyth Spartans.

Goals from Josh Falkingham and Terry Kennedy kept Simon Weaver’s men at the top of the table, ahead of Brackley Town on goal difference.

Bradford Park Avenue ground sit tenth in the table after a goalless draw at home to Chorley to made it an excellent bank holiday weekend following Saturday’s 4-1 win at Telford United.

North Ferriby United, meanwhile, lost again, a 2-0 reverse at Gainsborough meaning the Villagers sit second bottom of the table.