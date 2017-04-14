National League: Housham seems resigned to drop but Minstermen still targetting survival

North Ferriby United’s relegation could be confirmed today and manager Steve Housham admits his side have not been consistent enough.

The Villagers host Eastleigh knowing that defeat plus points elsewhere for York, Woking and Braintree will confirm the drop.

Considering the upheaval of last summer that saw manager Billy Heath depart for FC Halifax Town along with several key figures in the club’s promotion, a first year in the top flight of non-League football was always going to be tough.

Ferriby have been in the bottom four since mid-September and have lost nine of their last dozen games. “On our day, we are as good as most teams in this league,” said Housham.

“We have just not been consistent enough this season.

“We have found it difficult to put two or three good results together and that has been a major frustration. We are still not down, but it is obviously going to be difficult to stay up – but we will continue to enjoy the ride.”

The resignation at Ferriby is in stark contrast to the optimism felt by another Yorkshire club who have spent much of the season in the relegation zone.

York City, after escaping the bottom four for the first time since November, travel to Solihull Moors today looking to move closer to safety.

Solihull were thrashed 9-0 at Tranmere Rovers and victory by a two-goal winning margin would be enough to take Gary Mills’s men over their hosts in the table.

Guiseley can take a major step to survival with a win at Braintree.