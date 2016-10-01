National League: Latest from York City, Guiseley and North Ferrby

WITH JUST six wins between them all season, Yorkshire’s trio of representatives in the National League are having a rough time.

Guiseley, still waiting to collect a victory, sit rock bottom with North Ferriby United also in the relegation zone, while the expected promotion push for York City has failed to materialise.

Jackie McNamara’s side, expected to be among the promotion challengers this time, sit in a lowly 18th and the Scot admitted after last weekend’s defeat at Borrow that he was considering his future.

A week on and McNamara remains at the helm for the visit of Aldershot for a fixture that the Minstermen simply must win.

In contrast to York, North Ferriby went into their debut season at this level with few expectations.

Despite that, the Villagers have already claimed a trio of victories under Steve Housham.

The most recent of those came on September 13 with a 1-0 triumph at Gateshead that remains the club’s only goal in the last seven outings.

Housham has publicly praised his part-time team for the manner in which they have taken to life in the fifth tier of English football, but last weekend he admitted to being very disappointed by a 1-0 home loss to fellow strugglers Southport.

Today, Ferriby head to Macclesfield Town after a rare blank midweek and Housham said: “It was a missed opportunity and that makes it even more disappointing. We are now in a right scrap and we have to play ourselves out of it. To make things right, we are hoping for a reaction from the players.”

Guiseley, meanwhile, head to Sutton United with a paltry three points from a dozen outings.

Manager Adam Lockwood has been busy on the recruitment front with former Sheffield United and Oldham Athletic defender Connor Brown having signed as a free agent.

He will join fellow newcomer – and Leeds United youngster – Billy Whitehouse in the squad that heads to Sutton desperate to claim that first victory of the campaign at the 13th attempt.

