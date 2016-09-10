National League: Latest from York City, Guiseley and North Ferriby

Yorkshire trio York City, North Ferriby United and Guiseley will all be looking to climb the Conference table after less-than-impressive starts to the campaign.

Steve Housham insists the goals will come for North Ferriby United despite a scoring drought that stretches to just short of five hours.

The Villagers return to home soil today against Maidstone and are looking to end a three-game losing run.

Reece Thompson, signed from York City, may make his first start after an appearance from the bench in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Eastleigh.

“We are making chances, some of them very good ones,” said Housham about a goalless run that stands at 291 minutes, Danny Clarke being the last to find the net in the August 20 win over Torquay United.

“We are lacking that little bit of luck that scorers need. I would be more worried if we weren’t making chances.”

Ferriby have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game with Maidstone as Housham’s men, who sit fifth bottom after eight games, look to move away from the relegation zone.

He added: “We are generally defending well and are making few mistakes. Unfortunately, we are being punished for the mistakes we do make.

“Apart from Lincoln, no side has really outplayed us and we could have had something from each of the last three games.”

York City, meanwhile, go in search of their first win on the road in more than a year.

The Minstermen, who have claimed just one away point from a possible 12 this term, travel to Torquay United without on-loan Jake Wright.

He suffered a foot injury in Sheffield United’s development squad draw with Steel City rivals Wednesday that could keep the midfielder out for a couple of weeks.

Simon Walton, who made his Leeds United debut at 16 in 2004, steps out for new club Guiseley, having joined on a short-term deal.

Walton, 28, had been seeking new employers after leaving League Two outfit Crawley at the end of last season and has linked up with the Lions, having trained and appeared briefly for NCEL Premier outfit Garforth Town at the start of the campaign.

The experience of Walton, who has made over 250 Football League appearances in a career which has involved stints with United, Charlton, QPR, Plymouth Argyle, Hartlepool United and Stevenage – along with loan spells at Ipswich, Cardiff, Hull City, Blackpool, Crewe and Sheffield United – is likely to prove invaluable for Guiseley, still seeking their first three points of the campaign.

All and sundry hope it will arrive at Nethermoor today when they host Woking.

