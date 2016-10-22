National League: Latest from York City, Guiseley and North Ferriby

Gary Mills has promised to bring the smiles back to York City.

The Minstermen have endured a horrendous season, the nadir coming last Monday when knocked out of the FA Cup by part-timers Curzon Ashton.

Mills was in charge for that fourth qualifying round loss so appreciates the size of the task to turn things round.

“It has been a bit hectic for me since getting the job but I am loving it,” said the new City chief, who wants to trim the current 29-man squad by about ten due to preferring to work with smaller numbers.

“We were very poor on Monday night but that is one game. The players are lacking in confidence but let’s stop blaming others. Let’s get out there and do our jobs better than we have been doing.

“Let’s get the crowd back and smiling. That will happen.”

City host Chester today and travel to struggling Southport on Tuesday night. Sutton United are then due at Bootham Crescent on October 29 before an enforced fortnight’s break due to not being in the FA Cup first round.

“That two-week break might be a blessing in disguise for myself but we have a lot of hard work before then to pick up points,” added Mills.

Another side badly in need of a lift after a difficult recent run are North Ferriby United. The Villagers, who have lost ten of their last 11 games, head to Boreham Wood looking to kick-start their season after slipping into the relegation zone.

“We need ten wins to have a fighting chance of survival this season,” said manager Steve Housham.

Sentiment goes out the window today when Adam Lockwood takes his Guiseley team to former side Forest Green Rovers.

Lockwood spent a brief, but eventful spell on loan early in his career, appearing in the Forest of Dean-based outfit’s FA Trophy final appearance in 2001.

The sole concern of Lockwood, who pits his wits against a fellow Wakefield-born manager in Mark Cooper – son of Leeds United great Terry – today, is league points and not renewing old acquaintances.

But it will be tough. Rovers are unbeaten in six National League matches and two points clear at the summit ahead of Dagenham and Redbridge.

Lockwood, who saw defender Connor Brown dismissed in Tuesday’s FA Cup exit at home to Lincoln, said: “It has been a while since I have been there.

“I had a good time when I was there. But the club is a bit different now from when I was there when we managed to get to the Trophy final, which was a great experience for me as a young boy.

“Those times have helped me throughout my time and while I would like to thank Forest Green for having me there at the time, it is not about me but going there and hopefully getting a result.

“It will be very tough as they are a good side. But we will prepare as we always do and see how we get on.”