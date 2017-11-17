National League: No time for Guiseley to wallow in Cup heroics

GUISELEY goalkeeper Jonny Maxted would struggle to recall a more eventful or memorable week than the past one.

Maxted, whose marvellous exploits helped the Lions make history on Tuesday by reaching the second round of the FA Cup for the first time following a thrilling penalty shoot-out win at Accrington Stanley, would be forgiven for wondering just what to expect ahead of Saturday’s National League game at Dagenham and Redbridge.

But what Maxted is clear about is the team resolve that has developed under new boss Paul Cox –something abundantly clear in midweek when they triumphed in the face of adversity after playing with 10 men for 76 minutes against a side in the automatic promotion places in League Two.

“The gaffer is mentally preparing us for the games ahead to keep us mentally strong,” said the 24-year-old. “You can see the bond that the lads have got over a short period of time.

“As a new boss, you have to initiate the players and make them feel comfortable. The earlier you do that, the better it is.

“The main thing that the gaffer came in and said was: ‘You have got to be difficult to beat’. The results will come; just be difficult to break down and play against’.

We have got to look forward now and put the cup win behind us in a way and take the positives out of it into Saturday. Guiseley goalkeeper Jonny Maxted

“Results have come and you can see that. You look at the way we dug deep with ten men and we got the win on Tuesday.

“It was a special night for everyone – the fans, lads and the management.”

But while much of the talk has been about the club’s second-round trip to Mansfield Town on December 3, Maxted is focusing on the immediate business of league matters with an away double-header against Dagenham and then AFC Fylde over the next four days.

He said: “We have got to look forward now and put the cup win behind us in a way and take the positives out of it into Saturday.”

Guiseley striker Reece Thompson, meanwhile, has joined Boston United on loan until mid-January.

With a number of new signings coming into the club recently Thompson has found his opportunities scarce.

Thompson, 23, joined Guiseley in the summer from North Ferriby United.

Matty Kosylo will again be missing as FC Halifax Town look to end a near two-month wait for a victory.

The Shaymen head to Sutton United sitting 16th in the table, a far cry form the heady days of September when Billy Heath’s men occupied a play-off place.

Seven games without a win has been behind the slide and being without Kosylo will be a big hindrance towards ending that long wait.