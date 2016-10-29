National League: North Ferriby score at last but lose | York pay the penalty

Basement boys North Ferriby United ended a 12-game wait for a league goal but went down to another defeat against Bromley.

Basement boys North Ferriby United ended a 12-game wait for a league goal but went down to another defeat against Bromley. Ferriby went more than 1,000 minutes without a goal in the National League Premier before Reece Thompson netted soon into the second half.

But the lead only lasted five minutes as George Porter levelled for Bromley before Blair Turgott found a winner in final embers of the game.

Gary Mills is still waiting for a first win on his return to York City after his side conceded another late goal in drawing 2-2 against Sutton United.

Jamie Collins scored a second penalty of the afternoon in the 89th minute to deny the Minstermen.

Collins had given the visitors the lead in the first half before goals from Daniel Nti and Danny Galbraith looked to have put York on course for their first league win since September.

But Sutton had other ideas and Collins sent Scott Flinders the wrong way from the penalty spot in the final moments after Scott Newton felled Dan Fitchett.

Guiseley went down to a 1-0 defeat at Aldershot Town.

Walker scored the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute.

In National League North, ten man Harrogate Town crashed to a 4-1 defeat at Northerners Darlington 1883.

Darlington went ahead after just four minutes through Joshua Gillies before Bradford City loanee Reece Webb-Foster levelled matters shortly after the half-hour.

Town were level for just one minute, however, as Marc Beck restored the away lead and Stephen Thompson put Darlo two clear shortly before the break.

Danny Ellis then saw red for a professional foul before Dave Syers completed the game’s scoring in the 58th minute.

Elsewhere, FC Halifax Town let a half-time lead slip in falling to a 3-1 defeat at home to Brackley Town.

Jordan Sinnott have Halifax the advantage at the break but a Lee Ndlovu brace sandwiched by Steve Diggin’s tap in completed the visitors’ comeback.

Bradford Park Avenue completed a clean sweep of Yorkshire defeats in the North tier in a 1-0 loss against Stalybridge Celtic.

Gary Gee scored the only goal in the 53rd minute.

