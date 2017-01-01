National League North: Harrogate benefit from late mistake | Bradford PA suffer | Halifax share points

HARROGATE TOWN were gifted a point on New Year’s Day as a late blunder by goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe handed Simon Weaver’s side a 1-1 draw at National League North hosts Stockport County.

Six days after Boxing Day’s 1-0 loss to Stockport at the CNG, Town looked set to lose by the same score after Michael Clarke gave eighth-placed Stockport a 63rd-minute lead.

But with just one minute remaining, Chris Smalley’s seemingly harmless back pass was completely missed by County custodian Hinchliffe, with the ball trickling into the net to hand Town a draw.

The point leaves Harrogate tenth and nine points below the play-off places.

Town boss Weaver said: “We have had a bit of misfortune with ricochets and deflections this season so it is one back in our favour! There were some really good individual performances and Danny Ellis was a man mountain at the back.

“I think Jack Emmett was a constant threat and epitomised the effort we need to see.”

Town are back in action on Saturday at home to 16th-placed Alfreton Town.

Elsewhere in National League North, third-bottom Bradford Park Avenue fell to a 2-0 loss at home to Salford City who moved fifth.

Avenue are two points off safety and return to action on Saturday at 17th-placed Worcester City.

Ninth-placed FC Halifax Town took a 2-2 draw from their trip to fourth-placed Darlington.

Adam Morgan twice gave The Shaymen the lead before goals from Josh Gillies and Kevin Burgess pegged them back in an entertaining start to the new year.

There was little to choose between the teams on Boxing Day and that remained the case in the New Year’s Day clash, but it’s now eight games without a victory for Halifax who are six points off the division’s play-offs.