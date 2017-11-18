National League North: North Ferriby lose, York stalemate, but wins for Bradford PA and Harrogate Town

North Ferriby United crashed to a 4-0 defeat at Salford City in the Vanarama National League North.

The major difference between the two teams was the diminutive Jack Redshaw who bagged all four goals for the home side.

Ferriby struggled to get in to the game for what are becoming familiar reasons: the ball was given away too frequently and the opposition was given too much space too often.

Ferriby will have been pleased to go in level at half-time against the league leaders.

The second-half, unfortunately became a familiar story for Ferriby, despite them having a fairly even share of possession and territory.

Redshaw, the smallest man on the pitch, was allowed a free-headed in the six-yard box after 56 minutes and he easily and gladly took the chance.

Ferriby Assistant Manager Darryn Stamp, who was sitting out a one match suspension in the directors’ box was frustrated,

“I keep saying the same thing each week bur we are still making the same errors,” he said.

“Players aren’t picking-up opponent and we pay the price. We don’t always put enough pressure on the other side and that makes life doubly difficult.

”People will look at the result and the score and say that it was what they expected, However, the scoreline flattered them although we can’t really complain about the resut.”

On the overall play, Salford deserved their lead but they certainly did not deserve the benefit of what followed.

Once again, Ferriby conceded a dubious penalty after Jordon Cooke and Michael Nottingham came together on a cross. Redshaw sent Durrant the wrong way from the spot. Given Ferriby’s inability to create chances and score goals it was game over.

Salford are full-time and this began to tell in the final 15 minutes, especially as there now seemed an inevitability about the result.

A 25-yard strike after 83 minutes, saw Redshaw complete his hat-trick and his deflected from 30 yards, with defenders standing-off, in added time rubbed salt in Ferriby’s wounds.

So, for Ferriby, it’s a familiar story. Too much space conceded too opponents, too much ball given away and almost no chances created. Crosses rarely got past the first defender so almost no pressure was put on the Salford defence.

If The Villagers can find goals, they could well start winning games but that seems a long way off at the moment.

Elsewhere, York City were held 1-1 by Kidderminster Harriers, Bradford Park Avenue beat Brackley Town 2-0, while Harrogate Town won 3-1 against Boston United.