National League North review: Harrogate Town lose top spot, wins for York City and Bradford PA, defeat for North Ferriby

Harrogate Town lost their unbeaten record and top spot in National League North on Tuesday night after a 2-1 home defeat to Salford City.

A Joe Leesley penalty on 47 minutes restored parity for Harrogate, after a second-minute strike from Michael Phenix.

But Louis Maynard popped up with a winner on 77 minutes, to allow Brackley to leapfrog Town at the top.

Goals from Oli Johnson, Adam Boyes and Wayne Brooksby gave Bradford Park Avenue an impressive 3-0 win at Gainsborough.

York City beat Spennymoor Town 4-2, Jon Parkin netting twice from the penalty spot.

Other York goals came from Louis Almond and Kaine Felix, Town replying via Joseph Tait and Mark Anderson.

North Ferriby United are bottom of the league, after losing 2-1 at Boston United.

Joe Pugh put the visitors in front at half-time, but two second half goals from Jay Rollins condemned the Villagers to defeat.