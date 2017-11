Have your say

Veteran striker Jon Parkin grabbed two goals as York City beat Alfreton 3-2 in the National League North.

Aidan Connolly was also on target for the visitors to earn all three points.

The hosts had levelled twice via Cieron Keane and Brendon Daniels.

York goalkeeper Adam Bartlett - on debut - also saved a penalty from Bradley Wood.

North Ferriby United suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Yorkshire rivals Bradford Park Avenue.

Harrogate Town were 3-1 losers on their travels at Spennymoor Town.