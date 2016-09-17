National League round-up: Guiseley held, but defeats for York and North Ferriby

Guiseley were unlucky not to grab a first win of the National League season after battling to a draw at Maidstone.

The hosts took a 14th-minute lead when strikers Bobby-Joe Taylor and Alex Flisher combined for the latter to net his fourth goal of the campaign with a tidy finish.

Neither goalkeeper had been threatened after the break, until the bottom club equalised through on-loan striker Reece Webb-Foster, who made space for himself before bending the ball expertly into the far corner.

There were then chances for both sides as Guiseley pushed on, but Adam Boyes’ late cutback could not be converted before substitute Jordan Preston went close twice.

Ricky Miller was once again the difference for Dover as they beat York City at Bootham Crescent.

Miller gave the Whites a deserved lead in the 24th minute, beating the offside trap to fire low and hard across goal past Kyle Letheren - his seventh strike of the season.

The striker was a threat throughout but York were able to restrict him to shots from distance as time went on.

The hosts pushed forward in the second half with Jack Higgins and Matty Dixon going close.

York could have equalised in stoppage time but Steve Arnold blocked Kaine Felix’s effort from point-blank range.

Dagenham and Redbridge beat North Ferriby to register an eighth win in 11 matches and go top of the National League.

The Daggers applied early pressure as Jordan Maguire-Drew curled a shot against the crossbar.

It was no surprise when Oliver Hawkins continued his ascent to the top of the scoring charts with his ninth goal of the new season as he headed in Frankie Raymond’s cross from the left.

Hawkins hit a post in the second half as John Still’s men were frustrated, but Fejiri Okenabirhie crossed for substitute Luke Howell to turn in from close range and put the victory beyond doubt.