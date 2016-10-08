National League: York denied, Guiseley win, North Ferriby lose

York City were denied a much-needed victory for manager Jackie McNamara as Braintree snatched a late equaliser from the penalty spot.

The Minstermen had taken the lead via Heslop after just five minutes.

In a match where McNamara had said he would resign if York failed to get a positive result, it looked promising for the visitors.

But with the clock ticking down, the hosts grabbed a penalty and Barnard netted.

Guiseley enjoyed a 2-1 win against Southport.

Goals from Cassidy and Rankine did the damage, with Allen equalising for the visitors.

North Ferriby United lost 3-0 to Forest Green.

Pinnock put the visitors 1-0 up at the interval, before further strikes from Clough and Doidge.