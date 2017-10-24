New faces can help Guiseley’s bid to move clear of relegation zone

GUISELEY manager Paul Cox believes his shake-up of the National League strugglers’ squad is starting to reap rewards.

The Lions have made eight new signings since the former Barrow chief succeeded Adam Lockwood at the helm of the Nethermoor outfit early last month.

Cox was finally able to savour the taste of victory in the league at the weekend as Solihull Moors were beaten 4-2 to nudge Guiseley up to fourth bottom.

Another positive result tonight at home to Boreham Wood could lift the Yorkshire club out of the relegation zone for the first time all season.

“There is starting to be competition now all over the park,” said Cox, whose eight new faces are loanee Rowan Liburd, French defenders Jean-Yves Koue Niate and Chris M’Boungo, Darren Holden, Andy Haworth, Luke Freestone, Mike Fondop and Simon Lenighan.

“I am starting to see an edge in training now. As manager, you can shout from the rooftops and tell people this and that. But there is nothing better than having someone in the dressing room that is in the same position as someone else (for the competition) and people understand this as being a challenge to them.

“It is natural selection and competitiveness and people will now have to be more consistent in their performance, both in training and, more importantly, in games, to keep their shirt now.

“One or two said after Shildon (in the FA Cup) that we were a bit top-heavy. But if we had not brought anyone in, we would not have been able to fill a bench.”

FC Halifax Town are also in home action withMaidstone United the visitors to The Shay as Billy Heath’s men look to end a frustrating four-game winless run in the league that has seen the club slip from fourth place to 11th.