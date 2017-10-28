Non League round-up: Miserable FC Halifax run continues but Guiseley grab late win

FC Halifax Town ‘s winless run was extended to seven games as Tranmere Rovers inflicted another heavy defeat on the Shaymen.

Rovers had already ended Town’s FA Cup adventure at the first hurdle just two Saturday’s ago and another scintillating attacking performance, this time at Prenton Park, surged Micky Mellon’s men onto a convincing triumph.

It only took Connor Jennings five minutes to open the scoring in that Fourth Qualifying Round tie at The Shay and it didn’t take Norwood too much longer this time as the home side was rewarded for another sparkling start against the Shaymen.

The warning signs were there inside the opening 90 seconds when Liam Ridehalgh produced a teasing cross from the left but Josh Wilde was equal to it with a headed clearance under pressure. But they had more success from their next delivery. Jay Harris was the provider this time, crossing from the right to find Norwood, who delightfully swept the ball into the far corner past a helpless Johnson.

Town’s first meaningful attack, on 14 minutes, resulted in Rovers doubling their lead. A corner found Kosylo on the edge of the box but after he was dispossessed, the home side launched a blistering counter-attack in which Batty was outpaced and outmuscled and when Jeff Hughes’ volley into the ground fell kindly for Norwood, the former Forest Green striker made no mistake in nodding the ball past Johnson for his fifth goal of the season.

There was a certain amount of relief when the whistle signalled half-time but Heath sent his players out early for the second half, which they started with vibrancy and vigour .

Rovers extended their lead just before the hour-mark but it was a goal which should have been avoided. A sloppy pass across the centre circle sold McManus short but Mottley-Henry was on hand to intercept. And the former Bradford City youth player did the rest, racing clean through on goal before keeping his composure to finish neatly under Johnson.

Halifax did pull one back through their own debutant Batty when his deflected low drive gave Davies no chance at all.

Meanwhile, Guiseley picked up a fine three points as they defeated Woking 3-2.

The result means it is now five unbeaten in all competitions for Guiseley, with manager Paul Cox delighted with what he had seen.

“It was a proper game that, end to end, it was like a cup tie but we got the win, that’s a big three points for us, that moves us up the table, puts us in a position which is more favourable now we want to kick on.”

Woking took the lead as Declan Appau hit a fine effort from just outside the area but Rowan Liburd levelled when he nudged home at the near post.

The second half began with Guiseley on the front foot and a poor pass by Woking led to Liburd racing onto the loose ball, he made no mistake in giving the Lions the lead.

However, Woking soon restored parity as Regan Charles Cook made 2-2 with a tap in.

Guiseley continued to huff and puff and found the winning goal through Mike Fondop bursting's run forward.

A large amount of added time led to a nervy scene or two, including keeper Baxter going up for a free-kick but Guiseley weren’t troubled too much and left with the win.