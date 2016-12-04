North Ferriby 1 Gateshead 0: Good fortune finally smiles on Ferriby

Struggling North Ferriby moved off the bottom by completing the double over Gateshead, who had a frustrating afternoon and lost 1-0.

The visitors left wondering how they failed to take at least a point from the game.

Ferriby have rued their luck over recent weeks, but it went in their favour on Saturday.

Ferriby manager Steve Housham was in a buoyant mood, saying: “I’m delighted for the players. They worked their socks off. We’ve done the double over a good side. It was a determined performance, better than in the last two games. They all played well.”

There was little to choose between the sides in the first-half, but Ferriby struck after 31 minutes. Taron Hare’s long cross was met by Reece Thompson, who scored with a good first touch.

Gateshead introduced Wes Kent at the break and virtually camped in Ferriby’s half during the second period but failed to score. The only downside for Ferriby came when Ryan Fallowfield had to be stretchered off in stoppage-time with a groin injury.

North Ferriby United: Watson, Topliss, Middleton, Hare, Gray, Brogan, Fallowfield (Skelton 90), Armstrong (Oliver 83), Emerton (Bateson 70), Wootton, Thompson. Unused substitutes: Kendall, Stamp,

Gateshead: Hanford, Bolton (York 45), G Smith, M Smith, Hogan, Fyfield, Mitch, Johnson, Jones, Penn (Hannant 82), McLaughlin (Burrows 61). Unused substitutes: Johnson, Mafuta.

Referee: N Hair (Cambridgeshire).