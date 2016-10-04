North Ferriby United 0 Chester FC 1: Missed opportunitites cost Ferriby so dearly

North Ferriby United’s goal drought continues after another narrow defeat.

It was the proverbial game of two halves with Ferriby having the better of the first while Chester were the better team after the break.

Ferriby should have been in front at half-time after Danny Clarke saw two shots saved by goalkeeper Liam Roberts before forcing the him to make the save of the match just before the break. Ben Middleton had a goal disallowed for a foul as the ball came in, while Kyle Watson was unfortunate to see a shot clip the outside of the post.

After the break, Chester constantly pushed Ferriby back. Both sides hit the woodwork in the first five minutes but there were few clear chances, with Ferriby’s Rory Watson making a fine one-handed save from Elliott Durrell.

Ferriby were left with an uphuill battle when they had to play the final 26 minutes following the dismissal of Middleton for a second booking.

The goal came shortly afterwards when James Akintunde capitalised on a mix-up just inside the Ferriby half to race on and slide the ball past the advancing Watson.

With Ferriby stretched as they looked for a goal, Theo Vassell wasted a glorious chance to seal the game for Chester.

North Ferriby United: RWatson; Topliss, Gray, Middleton, Skelton, Hare, Oliver (Mukendi 84), Russell , Clarke, Wootton (Kendall 76), Thompson (Emerton 76). Unused substitutes: Fallowfield, Conner Robinson

Chester FC: Roberts, Vassell, Hughes, Astles, Hunt, Durrell, Shaw (Joyce 45), Lloyd (George 45), Mahon, Akintunde, Richards (Alabi 66). Unused substitutes: Chappell, Horwood.

Referee: A Young (Cambridgeshire).