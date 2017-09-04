Paul Cox appointed as new manager at Guiseley

GUISELEY have appointed former Mansfield Town and Barrow chief Paul Cox as their new manager.

Cox, who resigned from his position at Barrow just 11 days ago, replaces Adam Lockwood, who was sacked last Wednesday.

Former Guiseley manager Adam Lockwood.. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The 45-year-old had also been linked with a return to former club Torquay United, who he managed for a short spell in 2015, but he has now been confirmed as the new man at Nethermoor.

A club statement on Monday evening said: “Once discussions had taken place with Paul it was obvious that he was our first choice to take over from

Adam Lockwood.

“Paul is rightly regarded as one of the top managers at this level and we look forward to a long and successful period with him at the helm as we embark on our three-five year plan where we intend to make sure that the club continues to thrive.”

Cox’s first game in charge for the Lions will be Saturday’s home encounter with Eastleigh before a quick reunion with old club Barrow at Holker Street tomorrow week (September 12).

Cox was appointed as Bluebirds manager in November 2015 and led the Cumbrian outfit to their highest-ever non-league finish last term when they ended the season in seventh place in the National League.

An impressive season also saw the Bluebirds reach the third round of the FA Cup and the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

Nottingham-born Cox also previously managed Mansfield and Eastwood Town and led the Stags to promotion back into the Football League in 2013 after a five-year absence - with the club also facing Liverpool in a glamour FA Cup round-three tie in January 2013.

Cox also guided Eastwood to the third round of the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history in 2008-09 -and also led the club to two promotions in his five seasons in charge.