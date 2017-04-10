Setback leaves Guiseley in need of swift, positive reaction

GUISELEY boss Adam Lockwood is seeking a swift reaction from his players after their 1-0 home defeat to Forest Green Rovers.

A red card in the second half for Jake Cassidy proved to be the major turning point after Christian Doidge had given the visitors the lead in the first half.

We just need to react to this. We knew we were not safe before the game, now I hope we can bounce back against Braintree on Friday. Guiseley boss, Adam Lockwood

Forest Green had the first chance when Shamir Mullings from outside the area saw his shot take a deflection off Jake Lawlor – it looped towards the goal but just went wide.

Guiseley had a chance when Conor Brown crossed for Kevan Hurst who got his header on target but it lacked power.

Moments later on the counter, Mullings received a pass and after running into the area, his shot on the angle was well saved by ex-Rovers keeper Jonny Maxted.

The away side were not to be denied for much longer though when Christian Doidge got his 24th goal of the season after heading in at the near post.

Guiseley’s task was made no easier just as the second half was in its early stages when Cassidy was sent off for elbowing Mark Ellis according to referee Joseph Johnson.

Despite going down to 10 men Guiseley’s Will Hatfield worked some space for himself, but his effort from 25 yards out went just past the right-hand post.

Michael Rankine also saw a powerful free-kick go wide, but in the end it was Rovers who left with the three points.

After the match Guiseley boss Adam Lockwood said: “We knew this would be a tough game for the side, we gave it a go in the second half and could have got a goal.

“We just need to react to this. We knew we were not safe before the game, now I hope we can bounce back against Braintree on Friday.”

Guiseley: Maxted, Brown, Lowe (Palmer 83), Lawlor, Williams, Wesolowsi, Walton (Purver 70), Hurst (Rankine 78) Hatfield Asamoah, Cassidy. Unused substitutes: Boyes, Taylor.

Forest Green Rovers: Russell; Bennett, Ellis, Tilt, Traore (Carter 78) Monthe, Wishart, Cooper, Mullings (Woolery 80), Bugiel (Robert 70), Doidge. Unused substitutes: Kelly, Gosling.

Referee: J Johnson (Merseyside).