Steve Housham dismayed after North Ferriby United slip into old habits

REECE THOMPSON scored his 10th goal of the season in stoppage time but that was the only bright point for next-to-bottom North Ferriby United as they lost 4-2 at home to Boreham Wood.

It was a disappointing display from Ferriby following an excellent performance at Forest Green and manager Steve Housham said: “We did not match those standards. Too many players were off their game. You need to make things happen and we just did not do that.”

Morgan Ferrier gave Boreham Wood the lead after 10 minutes and the visitors made it 2-0 after 28 minutes when defender Mark Gray deflected a cross into his own goal.

Boreham Wood saw a couple of shots cleared off the line before Ferriby struck after 68 minutes through Robbie Tinkler.

Within 90 seconds, Bruno Andrade finished off a move involving Femi Ilesanmi and Ricky Shakes and Boreham’s fourth was another own-goal, this time from Danny Emerton, who deflected a cross into his net.

Thompson struck with a shot on the turn and Housham said: “It’s great for Reece to have scored 10 goals at this level.”

North Ferriby United: Evans, Topliss, Gray, Middleton, Hare, Oliver, Tinkler, Dixon (Templeton 73), Fallowfield (Cosgrove 61), Emerton, Thompson, Templeton (Keyi 83). Unused substitutes: Bell, Cooke.

Boreham Wood: Smith, Woodards, Ricketts (Davis 85), Paine, Stephens, Shakes, Andrade, Ferrier (Hitchcock 87), Ilesanmi, Balanta (Reason 79), Devera. Unused substitutes: Williams, Joseph.

Referee: S Oldham (Lancashire).