Sutton 3 FC Halifax Town 2: Wait goes on for Shaymen

It’s now nine games without a win for FC Halifax Town after they were deservedly beaten 3-2 at Sutton.

The Shaymen never really got going against a vibrant Sutton side, who went 2-0 up through Ross Lafayette and Craig Dundas before Tom Denton pulled a goal back.

But Lafayette scored again soon afterwards to put the game out of reach; if Town were still in any doubt, Matty Brown’s late penalty miss seemingly confirmed it wasn’t their day.

There was still time for Scott Garner to find the net from close range after Denton’s header was saved.

Sutton’s Louis John hit the outside of the post 10 minutes in, by which time the club’s player of the month Dundas had already threatened with his physicality and a good turn of pace.

The excellent Kieran Cadogan found some space with a burst of speed before he smashed a shot off the bar from 25 yards half-an-hour in.

Cadogan beat Josh Clackstone to a 50-50 ball near the halfway line and charged in-field, found the unmarked Lafayette to the right of the box, and the striker rifled in a superb rising drive in off the near post.

Dundas then fired in from eight yards after Lafayette had struck the bar following Kenny Davis’ cross from the left.

Denton headed in Batty’s dinked cross from the right to hand The Shaymen some hope.

But that was extinguished 10 minutes later when Lafayette was inexplicably left unmarked to head in a free-kick from six yards.

Brown then crashed a penalty against the face of the bar with six minutes to go before Garner again reduced the arrears.