Sutton United 1 Guiseley 0: Search for victory continues for frustrated Lions

Guiseley remain winless this season and bottom of the table after a 1-0 loss at Sutton United.

The home side nearly took the lead early on when Chris Dickson was found in the area, but his header was pushed away by Johnny Maxted.

Guiseley’s Leeds United loanee Alex Purver was denied by Ross Worner before debutant full-back Connor Brown deflected a cross into his own net, having joined earlier in the week after spells at Sheffield United and Oldham Athletic.

Rory Deacon went close after the break before Jordan Preston’s 30-yarder forced an acrobatic save from Worner.

Late on, substitute Michael Rankine saw his effort go just wide and Preston fired over from six yards.

Sutton United: Worner, Amankwaah, Wishart, Collins, Gomis, Fitchett (Biamou 75), Stearn, Eastmond, Dickson, Deacon, Downer. Unused substitutes: John, Hudson-Odoi, Spence, Burge.

Guiseley: Maxted, Brown, Lowe, Preston, Hatfield, Lawlor, Boyes, Purver, Walton (Clee 80), Atkinson, Webb-Foster (Rankine 84). Unused substitutes: Palmer, D Atkinson, Whitehouse.

Referee: A Bromley (Plymouth).

Man of the match: Ross Worner.