Tranmere 1 North Ferriby 0: Andy Cook takes point off menu after fine Ferriby display

A cruel season continued for North Ferriby United as a resolute performance was undermined by Andy Cook’s header deep into added time.

The first half was largely uneventful appart from Steve Brogan clearing off Ferriby’s line.

Rovers may have had sklightly more territory and possession but Ferriby held a high line to frustrate them.

The second half started explosively. Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies had to turn away shots from Danny Clarke and Sam Topliss for corners. From the second, Jake Skelton headed narrowly over.

This spurred Rovers and Jeff Hughes subsequently ran the game for them.

The introduction of James Norwood and Ben Tollitt injected more pace and urgency into their game.

Rovers went close on a number of occasions, but only drew one significant save from Rory Watson. Most shots went high, wide or were blocked by Ferriby’s determined defence in which Ben Middleton was outstanding.

The game seemed to be heading for a draw when a cross from the left in the 93rd minute was met by Cook, who headed home.

Norwood was sent off in the final seconds for a challenge on Watson.

Tranmere Rovers: Davies, Vaughan, Ridehalgh, McNulty, Harris (Stephenson 77), Cook, Sutton, Almond (Tollitt 55), Kirby (Norwood 55), Maynard, Hughes. Unused substitutes Ihiekew, Turner.

North Ferriby United: Watson, Topliss, Hare, Skelton, Middleton, Oliver (Fallowfield 72), Russell , Clarke, Kendall (Thompson 59) Wootton, Brogan. Unused substitutes Mukendi, Gray, Emerton.