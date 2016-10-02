York City 0 Aldershot 1: Pressure intensifies on Jackie McNamara as Minstermen slip further into trouble

YORK CITY slipped to sixth-bottom after a fifth straight match without scoring – but beleaguered manager Jackie McNamara vowed to fight on.

A 1-0 home defeat to Aldershot came at the end of a week in which he had been convicted of fare dodging on an Edinburgh-to-York train and caused an online stir by missing training at the same time as being pictured picking up his new Audi A7, having stated he was considering his future at the club.

Calls of ‘Jackie out’ were chanted towards the end of a match that was settled by Bernard Mensah’s 29th-minute goal, but the resolute Scot said: “I’ve never been one to give up or throw the towel in and I’ve always stood up and fought in life.

“The easiest thing for me to do would be to go back to my wife and kids in Scotland. I know the first team gets people through the doors, but I came here to change the whole club and I want to be here until the chairman tells me otherwise.”

After Kyle Letheren had denied Jake Gallagher early on and Shamir Fenelon had missed a simple four-yard chance, Mensah fired in from 15 yards after springing the offside trap.

York City: Letheren; Rooney, Higgins, Fry, Whittle (Dixon, 46); Kamdjo, Heslop; Felix (Brodie, 65), Connolly (Nti, 45), Galbraith; Fenwick. Unused substitutes: Simpson, Murdoch.

Aldershot: Cole; Alexander, Evans, Reynolds, Arnold; Bellamy, Gallagher (Conroy, 59); Fenelon (Rendell, 62), Mensah (Wakefield, 79), Allen; McClure. Unused substitutes: Walker, Smith.

Referee: M Coy (Durham).

Man of the match: Bernard Mensah.