York City 1 Lincoln City 4: Daniel Nti sees red as Minstermen’s winless run drags on

YORK CITY extended their winless run to a 15th game after being thumped at home by high-fliers Lincoln City.

Yan Klukowski’s consolation meant little on a difficult night at Bootham Crescent as Elliott Whitehouse, Nathan Arnold, Luke Waterfall and Bradley Wood all netted for the visitors.

The Minstermen also had a man sent off when Daniel Nti was given his marching orders.

Lincoln forged in front on 24 minutes when ex-Sheffield United and York midfielder Whitehouse volleyed in from four yards after he was left unmarked from Arnold’s left-wing corner.

Five minutes later, the Imps had doubled their advantage after home defender Klukowski’s poor touch on the edge of his own box saw him concede a foul on Arnold and pick up a caution.

He went on to blast a low free-kick through the home wall and past Scott Flinders.

Waterfall’s downward header from Arnold’s free kick was parried by Flinders, but the same player followed up to prod home.

York pulled a goal back when Klukowski bundled in a header from two yards after Sean Newton had won an aerial ball into the box from Lappin. But Lincoln made it 4-1 on 74 minutes when Wood netted from 15 yards.

York’s miserable night was compounded as Nti saw red for an ugly challenge on Alan Power.

York City: Flinders; Rooney, Klukowski, Fry (Whittle, 46); Heslop, Holmes, Cooper (Rzonca, 56), Lappin, Newton; Connolly (Nti, 51), McDaid. Unused substitutes: Fenwick, Dixon.

Lincoln City: Farman; Wood, Howe, Waterfall, Habergham; Hawkridge, Woodyard, Whitehouse, Arnold (Muldoon, 63); Rhead (Power, 71), Robinson. Unused substitutes: Marriott, Walton, McCombe.

Referee: T Bramall (England).