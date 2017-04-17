York City 1 Wrexham 3: Minstermen sliding back into trouble after home woe

yORK CITY manager Gary Mills saw his side put back under pressure by his former club Wrexham, who ended their worst winless run for seven years.

An early Jon Parkin strike for York City was cancelled out by Dan Parslow’s own goal, before second-half efforts by Jordan White and Leo Smith secured the visitors’ first win in eight games.

York took the lead on two minutes with 35-year-old veteran Parkin’s 16th goal of the season, squeezing a low attempt past Shwan Jalal from eight yards.

Wrexham were level, though, on the half-hour mark when the hosts failed to deal with Anthony Barry’s right-wing cross and, after Scott Loach saved White’s close-range effort, the ball bounced back into the net off the on-loan goalkeeper’s team-mate Parslow.

After the break, home captain Simon Heslop side-footed wastefully over from 10 yards before the visitors forged ahead when a failure to deal with James Jennings’s cross from the left saw White volley in from eight yards out at the far post.

In response, Vadaine Oliver volleyed wide for the Minstermen and Amari Morgan-Smith’s shot was smothered.

The visitors made the points certain when Smith guided an eight yard chance into the bottom-left corner.

York City: Loach; Rooney (Muggleton, 74), Parslow, Newton; Holmes, Heslop, Hall (Connolly 83), Whittle; Oliver, Parkin, Morgan-Smith. Unused substitutes: Fenwick, Moke, Letheren.

Wrexham: Jalal; Carrington, Riley, Marx, Jennings; Barry, Penn, Rutherford, Shenton (Smith, 82); Massanka, White. Unused substitutes: Allen, McLeod, Dunn, Harry.

Referee: Anthony Backhouse