York City: Jackie McNamara to leave struggling Minstermen

YORK CITY manager Jackie McNamara has stepped down - but will continue to train the team for up to a fortnight as the search for a replacement gets under way.

The Scot took charge at Bootham Crescent a little under a year ago but was unable to prevent the club being relegated from the Football League.

This time around, York sit 19th in the National League after losing eight of their 15 league outings. The most recent of those defeats came at Guiseley last week when the Minstermen were thumped 6-1.

In the wake of that humbling, a statement was released by City that revealed McNamara would leave if his side were unable to claim a “positive result” from the weekend trip to Braintree.

City drew 1-1 after conceding a late penalty and McNamara has decided to leave once chairman Jason McGill can find a replacement. The club estimates this process will take up to a fortnight.

York’s next match is at home to Curzon Ashton in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round on Saturday.

A club statement read: “Further to the statement last week regarding the future of York City manager Jackie McNamara and following the game on Saturday, it has been decided in the best interest of York City Football Club, that Jackie McNamara step down as first-team manager.

“After purposeful discussions, it was agreed that results and performances, in the main, have not been acceptable nor have they achieved the high standards expected.”

As for the future, the statement added: “In order to assist the managerial transition period and to accommodate a thorough identification, interview and appointment process, the chairman has asked Jackie McNamara to train and prepare the team until a suitable candidate has been determined. This process should be completed within two weeks.”