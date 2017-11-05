York move back into play-off contention

Have your say

YORK City moved back into the National League North play-off positions following their first win in four matches.

First-half goals from Jon Parkin and Dan Parslow proved sufficient at home to Curzon Ashton, who hit back through Joe Guest after the break, but never looked likely to secure a share of the spoils.

Parkin, Adriano Moke and Aidan Connolly all threatened early on before the Minstermen forged in front on 17 minutes.

Scoring his 11th goal of the season, former Barnsley and Hull City striker Parkin pounced from inside the six-yard box after debutant Gary Martin, recruited following his release from Belgian outfit Lokeren, squared across the face of goal.

Parslow went on to double the advantage just past the half-hour mark, heading in a Sean Newton corner from four yards out to net only his sixth goal in more than 350 appearances for York.

The second half was a more tepid affair and Curzon could not build on a spectacular 56th-minute Guest effort that rocketed into on-loan Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s top-left corner from 25 yards.

Elsewhere, Bradford Park Avenue claimed their first victory in eight outings by emphatically defeating fifth-placed Blyth Spartans 4-1.

Wayne Brooksby opened the scoring at Horsfall Stadium after just three minutes following a mistake by Ryan Hutchinson.

Shane Killock’s header was also cleared off the line before Oli Johnson steered home a Brooksby cross to double the hosts’ lead at the interval.

Two goals in as many minutes after the restart then made the points safe with Adam Boyes setting up Jamie Spencer before getting on the scoresheet himself.

Robbie Dale grabbed Spartans’ consolation from a free kick.

Bottom-of-the-table North Ferriby ended a run of five straight away defeats with a 2-2 draw against Southport.

Mark Gray gave Ferriby the lead in Merseyside and Kuda Muskwe earned a point after Steven Schumacher and Jordan Hallam had turned the tables.