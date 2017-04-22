Yorkshire duo York City and Guiseley in battle to the end in the National League

The stakes are sky high today for Yorkshire’s two representatives still in with a shout of staying up in the top flight of non-League football.

As York City travel to Woking for a game that has big potential ramifications for both clubs, Guiseley also face a long road trip to Bromley.

Guiseley boss Adam Lockwood. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Gary Mills’s Minstermen are fifth bottom on goal difference, a point behind Guiseley with just two games remaining.

Victory for York would be enough to leapfrog their 17th-placed hosts in the table and Mills believes his players are ready to take on the challenge.

“We all handle situations in different ways,” he said. “But when you are a professional sportsman then you have to handle it.

“We don’t want to be in this situation but we are. We want to be at the top. I have had those pressures at the top and I know which I would rather have.

“We are out of the bottom four. Come the end of the season, if we stay up by one goal then it won’t do much for the heart but we will take it.”

Goalkeepers Scott Loach (knee) and Kyle Letheren (virus) are both doubts, meaning Luke Simpson may come in for only his fourth appearance of the season.

Guiseley’s recent form is poor, Adam Lockwood’s side having lost four of their last five games. Another defeat today combined with results going against the Lions elsewhere could bring a return to the bottom four for the first time since mid-February.

Lockwood said: “We knew we were up against a strong run of games. Unfortunately, at the minute we are on the tail end of results that are not going our way.

“We have to change that and have two games to do that. We won’t be approaching the games any different from in the past when we have got points.”

North Ferriby, whose relegation was confirmed on Easter Monday, host Aldershot Town with manager Steve Housham urging his players to sign off at home on a positive.

“I don’t want to finish bottom,” he said. “We have two games left and the aim is maximum points to finish the season on a high and avoid the bottom spot.

“Aldershot will obviously be a highly competitive game because they are desperate for three points as they chase the play-offs.

“However, we can now go out to enjoy the game and show people just how well we can play.”