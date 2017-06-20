Paul Warne delighted with Rotherham United signing from Barnsley

ROTHERHAM UNITED have completed the signing of former Barnsley winger Ryan Williams on a two-year deal - their third signing of the summer.

The Australian, 23, who endured an injury-hit time at Oakwell, has followed on from the arrivals of Tranmere defender Michael Ikiekwe and ex-MK Dons schemer Darren Potter, with the club also set the finalise the signing of Fleetwood frontman David Ball later this week.

The Millers, in the process of selling Danny Ward to Cardiff, are in also in the market for several other players as they bid to instigate a flurry of transfer activity heading into the start of pre-season.

Perth-born Williams, who is the brother of former Middlesbrough utility man Rhys, featured just 33 times during his time at Barnsley, joining for a six-figure fee in the summer of 2015 from Fulham after an initial spell on loan in 2014-15.

Williams’ progress was significantly curtailed by a long-term and deep-seated groin problem in 2015-16, which saw him feature just six times in the Reds’ promotion campaign of 2015-16.

The pacy winger fared better last season and made 17 appearances, famously scoring a dramatic late winner in the 4-3 success at Cardiff City in December.

But Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom elected to release the player at the end of last season due to a lack of regular first-team opportunities.

Williams has represented Australia three times at under-23 level and 12 at under-20 level.

Millers manager Paul Warne said: “I like the age that he’s at. I like the fact that he has a desire to improve. I said to him if he came here with that work ethic, the fans would love him straightaway and with his ability, he would be hugely popular.”