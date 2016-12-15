Paul Warne may be in for longer spell as Rotherham United’s boss

CHAIRMAN Tony Stewart has revealed that Rotherham United’s board will review the club’s managerial situation on Monday, raising the possibility of Paul Warne’s spell as caretaker boss being extended.

The fitness coach leads out the Millers for the fourth time in tomorrow’s South Yorkshire derby at near-neighbours Sheffield Wednesday with Stewart of the view that the 43-year-old has lifted the players following the shock departure of Kenny Jackett.

The club’s hierarchy have drawn up a shortlist for a permanent successor – although no interviews have been held yet – with the Millers happy for Warne to continue while they narrow their search and identify their preferred target.

One name who could be propelled into the mix is former Birmingham chief Gary Rowett following his controversial sacking by Blues this week. His availability is likely to be noted by several clubs although the Millers have steadfastly refused to comment on any speculation regarding their manager search.

But one thing that Stewart is certain about is that the club are currently in secure hands with Warne having found considerable support in the dressing room.

Among that number is captain Lee Frecklington, who has expressed his desire for Warne to stay in the post.

Stewart said: “The Owls derby will be his fourth match and the plan has always been to review the situation after four games.

“It needs a quick decision, with the January transfer window approaching, as, like a lot of clubs, we intend to be busy.

“We will have decided one way or the other by Monday.

“Warney is Rotherham United through and through and the players have responded to him being given the reins.

“He is bright and he is positive. He has lifted them and the club. They are playing for him, you can see that. He has brought us some stability at a difficult time.

“The fact that the skipper has come out publicly to support him tells you something.”

Meanwhile, centre-half Kirk Broadfoot is closing in on a return.

Warne said: “He is the unhappiest man in football (while inactive). But he’s a winner. I think the world of him, so I hope he’s going to be back soon.”