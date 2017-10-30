Paul Warne seeks talks over future of Millers top scorer Kieffer Moore

ROTHERHAM United fear they could lose their top-scorer in the New Year and manager Paul Warnes knows there is nothing they can do about it.

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy is likely to trigger a release clause in the season-long loan deal for Kieffer Moore after the 6ft 5in striker’s scoring spree for the Millers.

McCarthy watched the forward recently and, on Saturday, Moore netted his 12th goal in 16 League One appearances in the 3-1 defeat to Gillingham.

Warne intends to contact McCarthy this week to see what the situation is regarding the 25-year-old non-league product.

Moore’s exit would be a bitter blow to Rotherham’s hopes of bouncing straight back into the Championship - they are currently sixth - but Warne admits: “Mick can do as he pleases. Kieffer is his player.

“He’s kindly loaned him to me. I’d like Kieffer to stay, but Mick holds all the aces really. If he wants him to go back to play for him, Kieffer goes with my blessing. He’s been brilliant for me. I’d love to keep him, but I’m also realistic enough to accept he is Mick’s player, not mine.

“In the same way, if Mick had one of mine and that player was ripping it up and scoring for fun, I’d kindly tell Mick I’d pull him back. Kieffer’s come here as part of his development. If Mick sees he’s a better player than he was, he might want to use him. I have to respect what Mick wants. I’ll probably touch base with him this week.”

Should McCarthy decide that Moore, signed on an 18-month contract for £10,000 from Torquay United in January, is not for him, then Warne says the Millers will put in a bid but that “if his future is elsewhere, then we have to look for other people to fill the hole he leaves.”