Player ratings: Hernandez and Alioski impress as Leeds United defeat Middlesbrough

Leeds held on for a 2-1 win against Middlesbrough to snap their losing Sky Bet Championship run and ensure a miserable first return to Elland Road for former boss Garry Monk. Here Leon Wobschall gives his player ratings.
Leeds United
Lonergan 6
Ayling 7
Jansson 7
Cooper 7
Berardi 6
Vieira 7
Phillips 7
Alioski*** 8
Saiz** 8
Hernandez 8
Roofe* 7
Substitutes: Ekuban* (79), 6.
O’Kane** (88).
Pennington*** (90+5)
Middlesbrough
Randolph 6
Roberts 6
Ayala 6
Gibson 6
Friend** 5
Howson 6
Leadbitter*** 6
Tavernier* 5
Braithwaite 5
Downing 6
Assombalonga 6
Substitutes: Johnson* (56), 6.
Traore* (65), 7.
Fletcher** (71), 6.