Player ratings: Hernandez and Alioski impress as Leeds United defeat Middlesbrough

Leeds United's Gianni Alioski takes on Boro's Marcus Tavernier. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)
Leeds held on for a 2-1 win against Middlesbrough to snap their losing Sky Bet Championship run and ensure a miserable first return to Elland Road for former boss Garry Monk. Here Leon Wobschall gives his player ratings.

Leeds United

Lonergan 6

Ayling 7

Jansson 7

Cooper 7

Berardi 6

Vieira 7

Phillips 7

Alioski*** 8

Saiz** 8

Hernandez 8

Roofe* 7

Substitutes: Ekuban* (79), 6.

O’Kane** (88).

Pennington*** (90+5)

Middlesbrough

Randolph 6

Roberts 6

Ayala 6

Gibson 6

Friend** 5

Howson 6

Leadbitter*** 6

Tavernier* 5

Braithwaite 5

Downing 6

Assombalonga 6

Substitutes: Johnson* (56), 6.

Traore* (65), 7.

Fletcher** (71), 6.