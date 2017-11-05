Player ratings - Sheffield United 4 Hull City 1: How both teams fared in Bramall Lane Yorkshire derby

HULL CITY let a first-half lead slip as Leon Clarke’s four second half strikes gave Sheffield United victory at Bramall Lane.

Here, Danny hall and Richard Sutcliffe give their view on how the players performed. have a read and see what you think then add your own thoughts in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Sheffield United

Simon Moore: 6 A decent early save from Larsson but was beaten by Grosicki’s opener, which appeared quite central. Dropped a routine cross earlier, too

Chris Basham: 7 Didn’t look quite as comfortable going forward as he usually does from centre-half, but put in a real shift for the team and was solid defensively

Cameron Carter-Vickers: 7 Solid enough defensively but struggled to get forward as much as Basham usually does. The first time he did, he set up Clarke’s equaliser

STAR MAN: Sheffield United's Leon Clarke celebrates the first of his four goals against Hull City at Bramall Lane. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Jake Wright: 8 Dealt well with Campbell all game and one tackle on Tomori, at 1-1, was vital in helping United go on and get the victory they deserved

Jack O’Connell: 8 Brilliant going forward and defensively, too. Had a flicked header that looked to have been going in, and a first-half shot was tipped over.

Enda Stevens: 7 An up and down game, but could have had two assists on another day if United’s finishing was more clinical. Very tidy player

John Fleck: 7.5 The better of United’s two midfielders, Fleck’s return made a difference and he gave them both industry and invention in the middle

Paul Coutts: 7 Saw more of the ball in the first half and kept it well, but seemed quieter in the second half

Mark Duffy: 8 Always a threat once more with lovely touches and changes of pace. Duffy doesn’t hide when things don’t go his way, either

Billy Sharp: 6.5 A quiet day for the United skipper, who did set up Clarke’s hat-trick goal with a good cross and worked tirelessly before he was replaced

Leon Clarke: 9 Scored four and could have had two more. What an afternoon for the big striker, who’s arguably playing the best football of his career

Substitutes

David Brooks (for Sharp, 83, 6), John Lundstram (for Duffy, 87, 6), Clayton Donaldson (for Clarke, 90, -) Not used: Eastwood, Lafferty, Stearman, Carruthers.

Hull City

McGregor: 7 Smart early save from Sharp and then did even better to keep out a Clarke header at close range. Also tipped over O’Connell’s shot just before half-time but left exposed by sopme poor defending late on.

Aina: 5 Sometimes guilty of poor positioning on the right flank, something Enda Stevens looked to capitalise upon. Booked for diving.

Dawson: 6 Marshalled a young Tigers backline well until the closing stages, pulling off a couple of vital last gasp tackles and using his experience to read the game. Caught out badly by punt forward for fourth goal.

Tomori: 5 Early fresh air kick from a Basham cross but battled hard. Was beaten by Clarke for the equaliser at the near post.

Clark: 5 Failed to get tight enough to Carter-Vickers during the build-up to United’s equaliser but made amends with an incredible block as Sharp seemed certain to score.

Meyler: 6 Typically forceful in the tackle but sometimes his distribution was lacking. Provided a barrier in front of back four for a time but eventually overwhelmed.

Larsson: 6 Stung hands of Moor with a 25-yard shot early on and then proved a fine decoy with a run that created sufficient space for Grosicki to thunder in the opener..

Bowen: 6 Vital header off his own line to keep out a Fleck free-kick in first half stoppage time. Drifted out of proceedings in the second half.

Irvine: 5 Always looking for the ball, and always looking to play a killer pass but execution just wasn’t there. Substituted.

Grosicki: 6 Stunning strike from 30 yards put the Tigers ahead, making it five goals for the season for the Polish international. Drifted out of game after the break.

Campbell: 6 Rightly furious that his first half appeal for a penalty after O’Connell’s handball was waved away. Booked for late challenge, his fifth of the season so will miss next game. Substituted.

Substitutes

Stewart (for Larsson 65): 5 Failed to fill in for Tomori, who had stepped out of back four, during build-up to equaliser, allowing Clarke to race clear.

Dicko (for Campbell 71): 5 Little impact.

Henriksen (for Irvine 83): 6 Hardly touched ball.