Podcast - Football Talk: The good, the bad and the great unknown

A LOT has happened since the last FootballTalk Podcast - promotion, relegation, even a league title win.

With that in mind, we decided it was time to catch up with The Yorkshire Post’s chief football writer, Richard Sutcliffe, to find out how promising or otherwise the White Rose football scene actually looks.

On the latest show, we discuss how the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend has affected the Championship promotion and play-off bids of Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United.

We also take time out to pay tribute to Sheffield United who ended six years of exile from the second tier of the English game by being crowned as champions of League One. Can Bradford City join them in the Championship?

And we also touch upon how Darren Ferguson has managed to steer Doncaster Rovers back up to League One at the first attempt.

