Pointers from weekend for Tigers, Millers, Leeds, Owls, Reds and Rovers

IT was an interesting weekend of Yorkshire football, for sure - with introspection for some and positivity and relief afforded for others.

Here is the Yorkshire Post’s take - focusing on the games involving Hull City, Rotherham United, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers.

Owls' Fernando Forestieri celebrates his penalty

Hull City: Character most definitely, but when will Hull take the lead in a league game?

Once again Hull did it the hard way against West Brom, coming from behind following a tortuous first-half which is probably best glossed over to chisel out a hard-earned point.

City went behind for the 11th successive Premier League match and they certainly are not helping themselves in that respect. They at least reprised some of the events in their previous home match against Southampton to shake West Brom out of their comfort zone and produce a vastly-improved second half after their first half offering stank the place out.

The vibrant introduction of Adama Diomande was a real positive as was the assertive second-half performance of Dieumerci Mbokani.

Doncaster Rovers' Jordan Houghton celebrating his goal with Liam Mandeville, right, who notched two penalties

Hull were proactive on the restart and had a go and need more of that. Boro next up... A biggie.

Rotherham United and Leeds United. An ugly win in the end for Leeds, but how the Millers would have taken that.

The Millers’ plight looks increasingly desperate and they needed Peter Odemwingie’s brainstorm which led to his first-half dismissal like a hole in the head. His challenge on Liam Cooper certainly did not look good, as Kenny Jackett put it. It was awful.

Leeds forged a 2-0 lead and were in the comfort zone for large parts. Perhaps too much so with minds maybe sub-consciously wondering to Tuesday night’s big cup date at Anfield.

It almost cost the Whites, with the Millers producing a kitchen sink finale and throwing everything at Leeds and somehow missing a last-gasp chance to level after Richard Wood had earlier reduced the arrears.

Leeds were mightily relieved to hear the final whistle, with Garry Monk spot-on in his utterances that the visitors’ standards slipped.

Still, it could prove a useful lesson ahead of key games with the likes of Villa and Brighton, with Leeds still able to look back on a third successive away win for the first time since February 2015.

For Rotherham, not too much to provide heart, although their stirring late rally was well received. But it is real points that the Millers desperately need - -not brownie points.

Sheffield Wednesday: When Forestieri is on song, so are the Owls.

The little magician was at his scintillating best at Molineux and looked a class apart from anybody else on show - as is his wont when he is bang at it.

At his best, Forestieri would grace any Championship side and getting the best out of Wednesday’s talisman on a consistent basis remains the crux of the matter for Carlos Carvalhal.

When he’s hot, he is hot - with his previous week’s performance at Fulham also being a head-turner.

Forestieri tore Wolves apart as the Owls ended their Wolves hoodoo, with his performance even afforded acclaim from partisan home fans.

The hope for those in the visiting contingent is that the Fessi-inspired win can serve as a catalyst to a big December which sees the Owls face local derbies with Barnsley and Rotherham and call in at Newcastle.

Barnsley: The Reds’ homesickness is becoming an issue.

Most Barnsley fans will have accepted ahead of the season that on occasions they would face some sides who were simply too strong for them.

But they can ill-afford to help teams along the way as they did on Friday night when they laid out the defensive welcome mat to enable Nottingham Forest to score five goals. Not good.

It is perhaps no bad thing that Paul Heckingbottom’s side are on their travels at Birmingham City next week, given their recent difficulties at home where they are without a win in seven matches.

Barnsley’s concession of 18 home goals at Oakwell is a worry - and the worst record in the division. Although in mitigation, they have scored 17 times. You certainly get entertainment at Oakwell. Perhaps too much.

The league table is also becoming a bit of a concern. The Reds are just four points above fourth-from-bottom Cardiff City.

Doncaster Rovers: A star in the making in Liam Mandeville.

The teenage forward - challenged to step up the plate recently by Darren Ferguson - has heeded his manager’s words and become a real bonus for Rovers, who are looking the promotion deal and are looking wonderfully consistent especially at home.

Mandeville has not looked back since his outstanding cameo from the bench at Exeter. On Saturday, he belied his tender years to assume responsibility and coolly fire home two penalties in the 3-1 triumph over visiting Orient.

It followed on from his late strike to seal victory in the previous home game with Hartlepool.

Remember, remember the month of November. Mandeville will - he has scored five goals.