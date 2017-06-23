Poland midfielder Klich is set to join Leeds United in £1.5m switch

Leeds United were last night closing in on their first new signing of the summer after agreeing a deal for FC Twente midfielder Mateusz Klich.

Klich is believed to have had a medical with the Elland Road club after arriving in Leeds from Krakow yesterday morning.

United are prepared to meet Twente’s asking price for the Poland international, who will join ahead of the start of pre-season training.

Klich has held a prominent place on United’s list of targets and they will now look to complete further deals following the appointment of Thomas Christiansen as their new head last week.

Former Wolfsburg player Klich – a creative midfielder who has made 10 appearances for his country – still has two years of a three-year deal at Twente to run.

He was a regular in Twente’s starting line-up last season, helping them finish seventh in the Eredivisie table with eight goals and six assists. The 27-year-old is expected to command a fee in the region of £1.5m.

Leeds will start work under Christiansen and his new backroom team at Thorp Arch on Monday; their first game of the Championship season is on August 6.

Burnley look increasingly likely to win the battle to sign Charlie Taylor following West Bromwich Albion’s failure to agree a fee for the Leeds defender.

Albion are understood to be willing to pay around £5m, but United believe they could earn a higher sum if a decision on compensation is set by a tribunal.

Taylor is out of contract at Elland Road, but under the age of 24, entitling Leeds to a fee from any club who sign him.

Burnley, who are also being linked with Hull City’s Andrew Robertson, are keen on taking Taylor and would meet his wage demands, but want to secure a private deal with Leeds.