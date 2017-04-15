Port Vale 0 Sheffield United 3: Blades reward travelling fans with emphatic win

SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder saluted his side as they continued their impressive promotion party with a comprehensive away victory.

Goals from Jay O’Shea, Leon Clarke and Matt Done did the damage for the Blades who show no signs of taking their foot off the pedal despite having secured a return to the Championship.

Another point will secure the title in what has been a memorable season for Wilder’s men.

“That was another performance of quality and a real desire to win,” purred Wilder. “They’ve all contributed. The attitude of the lads has been absolutely first class.”

Chesterfield midfield loanee O’Shea scored in the second minute with a sweet strike and striker Clarke bagged a second, his third in as many games, on the half-hour mark.

Wilder, who made three changes to his team, added: “Everybody may have thought we’d take our foot off the gas after those scenes last week, but just look at the scoreline.

“Those boys have gone and done it for those travelling fans, whose support has been fantastic again.”

Ryan Taylor and Sam Foley were both thwarted by good saves from goalkeeper Simon Moore as the home side had their chances.

But the Blades would have won by more if striker Billy Sharp had not headed wide from a good position and Clarke had not had shots saved by Valiants goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.

Striker Done added salt to the home side’s wounds late on when he grabbed his first goal since September.

Port Vale: Mehmet, Purkiss (Reeves 37), Amougou, Smith, Rosa, Taylor, Pugh, Foley, Hooper (Turner 78), Eagles (Kelly 84), Cicilia. Unused substitutes: Streete, Tanser, de Freitas, Fasan.

Sheffield United: Moore, Wright, O’Connell, Basham, Ebanks-Landell, Fleck, Coutts, Done, O’Shea (Freeman 55), Sharp (Chapman 71), L Clarke (McNulty 90+1). Unused substitutes: Long, Duffy, Lafferty, Carruthers.

Referee: Nick Kinseley (Essex).