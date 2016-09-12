Preston 1 Barnsley 2: Tykes’ boosted options are plus for Paul Paul Heckingbottom

BARNSLEY manager Paul Heckingbottom declared himself as pleased by his side’s battling qualities as their free-scoring form following this win at Preston North End.

The Tykes earned their fourth win of the season thanks to substitute Adam Armstrong’s well-taken finish 11 minutes from time. It was their 14th goal in six league games this term.

Heckingbottom believes it is his players’ desire to perform for the team that is behind the impressive run.

“We earned the right to play a bit more football late on and we saw the game out with a fantastic goal,” he said.

“We changed the formation as the game went on and we felt that if we could get someone behind their two midfielders it could cause them a problem.

“You look at our bench now and realise that we have the options to bring on and turn a game. Likewise if we are in front we can take the game away from the opposition like we did last time (in a 4-0 win over Rotherham).

“We know we weren’t at our best on the ball, but we really put our bodies on the line. I’m very proud of them and I think the fans are proud of them as well because that passion is what they want to see.

“The players are crossing the white line and getting the wins.

“What we are delighted about is the fact that it’s four wins from six games. We have shown we can score goals and win games at this level and we’ve shown two different ways to win.”

Sam Winnall opened the scoring for the visitors after 28 minutes from Marley Watkins’s inviting ball across the six-yard box.

Preston debutant Aiden McGeady struck a superb equaliser just after the hour mark, but Armstrong’s curled finish secured the win for Barnsley to leave Preston boss Simon Grayson cursing his luck.

“I think if anyone watched the game they will see how well we’ve played,” he said. “We dominated the ball, the chances and the play.

“We limited them to hardly any possession second half, so to get hit on the sucker punch is very difficult to take.

“We’ve not deserved to lose that game, but that’s football. It can be cruel at times.”

Preston North End: Lindegaard, Vermijl, Clarke, Baptiste, Cunningham, Spurr (Hugill 60), McGeady, Welsh, Gallagher (Johnson 77), Robinson, Doyle (Makienok 82). Unused substitutes: Browne, Pringle, Maxwell, Huntington.

Barnsley: Davies, Yiadom, Roberts, MacDonald, White, Kent (Armstrong 62), Hourihane, Scowen, Hammill (Kpekawa 90), Winnall (Morsy 65), Watkins. Unused substitutes: Lee, Jackson, Townsend, Bradshaw.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham (Tyne & Wear).