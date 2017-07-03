Promoted Blades get early chance to be screen stars as Yorkshire clubs handed TV dates

SHEFFIELD UNITED’S opening Championship away fixture of the 2017-18 campaign at Middlesbrough will be screened live on Sky Sports on Saturday, August 12 with a tea-time kick-off of 5.30pm.

The game will also represent former Leeds head coach Garry Monk’s first competitive match in charge at the Riverside Stadium in Boro’s home opener for the campaign.

Several other games involving Yorkshire sides have been included in the latest round of televised matches announced this morning, including Leeds United’s trip to Sunderland, managed by former manager Simon Grayson.

The game on Wearside on Saturday, August 19 will kick off at 5.30pm.

The TV cameras will also screen Bradford City’s home game with Bristol Rovers on Saturday, September 2 (12.30pm) and Rotherham United’s trip to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth, which has been put back to Sunday, September 3 with a 2.30pm kick-off.

Hull City’s trip to face former defender Curtis Davies’s Derby County has been brought forward to Friday, September 8 with a 7.45pm kick-off with Sheffield Wednesday’s home game with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, September 9 to now be screened on TV at 5.30pm.

Earlier this month, the EFL announced that Hull’s opening game at Aston Villa, which sees the club lock horns with former manager Steve Bruce for the first time since his departure from the club last season, had been selected for TV coverage on Saturday, August 5 with the game at Villa Park to kick-off at 5.30pm.

Thomas Christiansen’s first game in charge of Leeds will also be televised, with the match at Bolton Wanderers to kick off on Sunday, August 6 at 4.30pm.

Latest Sky fixtures:

Saturday, August 12: Middlesbrough v Sheffield United (5:30pm)

Friday, August 18: Burton Albion v Birmingham City (7:45pm)

Saturday, August 19: Sunderland v Leeds United (5:30pm)

Friday, August 25: Bristol City v Aston Villa (7:45pm)

Saturday, September 2: Bradford City v Bristol Rovers (12:30pm)

Sunday, September 3: Blackburn Rovers v Fleetwood Town (12:15pm)

Sunday, September 3: Portsmouth v Rotherham United (2:30pm)

Friday, September 8: Derby County v Hull City (7:45pm)

Saturday, September 9: Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest (5:30pm).