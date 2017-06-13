Ready for the big kick-off: Memorable opening day games as Town wait for Premier fixtures

Huddersfield Town are back in the top flight for the first time in 45 years and will have their eyes peeled tomorrow as the 2017-18 Premier League fixture list is revealed.

Head coach David Wagner’s men will not be overly concerned with who they play on the opening day after their memorable penalty shootout success against Reading in the Wembley play-off final.

Hull City's Robert Snodgrass and David Meyler celebrate after downing the champions

Here, we look back on some famous opening-day games in the Premier League era involving Yorkshire clubs:

August 2016: Hull City were drawn to play champions Leicester City, pulling off an impressive 2-1 victory. Adama Diomande stunned the Foxes before Riyad Mahrez converted a penalty to equalise. Robert Snodgrass scored the winner in a game that saw the start of Leicester’s slump down to mid-table.

August 2006: Gareth Southgate’s first Premier League game in charge of Middlesborough ended in defeat after throwing away a two-goal lead at Reading. Goals from Stuart Downing and Yakubu put Boro into a comfortable lead after 21 minutes, before two quickfire goals before the break from Dave Kitson and Steve Sidwell meant it was level at half-time. Leroy Lita scored the winner after the break for Reading in this opening-day classic.

August 2006: Promoted Sheffield United recorded a great result at home to Liverpool, who had finished third in the league the season before. Robbie Fowler’s penalty ended hopes of a dream result after Rob Hulse opened the scoring at Bramall Lane. Liverpool would go on to reclaim their third-place finish while Sheffield United would be relegated by just a single goal difference.

Leeds players celebrate Alan Smith's goal against Newcastle in 2003

August 2003: Pantomine villain Lee Bowyer started for Newcastle as they travelled to Elland Road to face his former club. Alan Shearer scored for the visitors after 20 minutes before Mark Viduka equalised for the Whites. After the break, Alan Smith pounced on a mistake from the Newcastle defence to slot past Shay Given to give Leeds the lead. Shearer eventually equalised for the Magpies after some heroic defending from Lucas Radebe and an amazing save from Paul Robinson.

August 1999: Sheffield Wednesday were drawn against Gerard Houllier’s Liverpool at Hillsborough. The Owls’ defence were unable to stop Robbie Fowler, who was in rampant form, from finishing expertly for the Reds. Guinean striker Titi Camara doubled the lead for Liverpool in the 84th minute after pouncing on goalkeeper Gilles De Bilde’s parry into his path. A smart finish from Wednesday’s Benito Carbone with just two minutes to go ensured a uneasy ending to the game for Liverpool.

August 1996: A real thriller played out at the Riverside Stadium as Fabrizio Ravanelli’s hat-trick helped Boro on their way to a 3-3 draw against Liverpool, who took the lead twice before half-time and once after, with goals from Stig Inge Bjørnebye, John Barnes and Robbie Fowler. All three of Ravanelli’s goals were equalisers as Boro frustrated the European regulars and held them to a draw.

August 1992: Brian Deane made history by scoring the first goal in Premier League history, against Manchester United. Deane calmly slotted past Peter Schmeichel in the United net to give the Blades the lead after five minutes. Sheffield United doubled their lead after Deane struck again from the spot after half-time. Mark Hughes pulled one back for Manchester United but it was not enough to stop the Blades recording a historic win at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United players celebrate Rob Hulse's goal against Liverpool at Bramall Lane in 2006

Middlesbrough manager Gareth Southgate at the Madejski Stadium, Reading in 2006

Fabrizio Ravanelli