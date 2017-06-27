Redmond’s failure with spot-kick leads to familiar tale of misery for England

England Under-21s suffered more penalty semi-final heartbreak against Germany after Nathan Redmond’s miss sent them out of Euro 2017.

Julian Pollersbeck saved the Southampton winger’s spot-kick as Germany won 4-3 on penalties following a draw after extra time.

It was hard on the Young Lions who battled hard, but it is Germany who will face Spain in Friday’s final in Krakow.

Demarai Gray had cancelled out David Selke’s opener before Tammy Abraham put England ahead for the first time just after the break in Tychy.

Felix Platte’s fine header sent the game into extra-time with England hanging on before penalties.

Lewis Baker, Ben Chilwell and James Ward-Prowse all scored with Pollersbeck saving from Abraham and finally from Redmond as Germany progressed despite Jordan Pickford saving Yannick Gerhardt’s effort.

It was the second time Germany Under-21s boss Stefan Kuntz had broken English hearts having been part of the German side to beat the Three Lions on penalties at Euro 96 almost exactly 21 years ago.

Redmond was only fit enough to make the bench, but Nathaniel Chalobah shook off a groin problem to start.

It was a welcome boost for the Young Lions and they received another after just two minutes when Germany’s penalty claims were somehow rejected.

Max Arnold slipped in Selke and the RB Leipzig striker stole in front of Calum Chambers as the Arsenal defender clipped his heels. Selke went down but referee Gediminas Mazeika turned down his appeals.

Gideon Jung then denied Abraham a tap in before Chalobah planted two free headers over the bar as England turned the screw.

But slowly Germany wrestled control as Janik Haberer missed at the far post and Toljan’s deflected effort was turned behind by Pickford.

The warning signs were there, but England failed to heed them.

England had blown their early chance and it was no surprise when Selke finally took his to put Kuntz’s side ahead after 35 minutes. They earned joy on the left against Chilwell and Toljan’s marauding run had the Leicester man trailing.

The Hoffenheim defender advanced into the area and picked out the perfect cross for Selke to power in from 10 yards.

England were on the ropes but landed their own sucker punch four minutes before the break to equalise. When Germany failed to clear Ward-Prowse’s corner following Chambers’s header, Gray smashed in from six yards.

England’s mental strength had prevailed and they grew stronger still when Abraham fired them ahead five minutes into the second half.

Germany’s defensive frailties were exposed again when Gnabry’s loose pass fell straight to Hughes, who dribbled into the area and crossed for Abraham to poke in from close range.

Suddenly England looked comfortable and were buoyed when Selke was forced off injured and replaced by Platte after 63 minutes.

But seven minutes later Platte levelled with England undone again from a corner – just like against Slovakia in the group stage – as Mason Holgate was beaten to the ball and Platte flicked in to make it 2-2.

Weary England managed to cling on for, and through, extra- time as the Germans dominated a game of attack against defence.

But their destiny was to be beaten in a penalty shoot-out, the same fate that has befallen their senior counterparts in the past.