Reds closing in on recruitment drive

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM has revealed that Barnsley have moved a step closer this week to appointing a new chief executive to step into a permanent role at the club following Linton Brown’s departure in January.

The Reds head coach is keen for the key position to be filled to enable him to start kick-start his summer recruitment plans, with the club having held fresh discussions regarding the position this week.

Barnsley chief Paul Heckingbottom

On whether an appointment is close, Heckingbottom, who reports new fresh injuries for Saturday’s trip to Bristol City - managed by ex-Oakwell head coach Lee Johnson - said: “I think so, yes. We have to get someone in as soon as possible.

“I’d love to have a full squad in on the 26th of June and then you are working with (all) the players. One of the reasons we have not done as well as we could - and when I am looking at other teams and get jealous - is that we have a real clear way of how we want to play and we work our socks off to improve the players and make them better. But if the turnaround of players is too big, then you are forever starting again.”