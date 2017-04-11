Reds winger Adam Hammill could be out for rest of campaign

BARNSLEY head coach Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that Adam Hammill could be missing for the rest of the season – with the Reds to assess the fitness of the winger in a few weeks’ time.

Hammill broke his toe in the recent home game with Cardiff City and will definitely be missing for at least the Reds’ Easter programme.

Heckingbottom, whose side visit Wigan on Thursday night before welcoming Brentford on Bank Holiday Monday, said: “Hammill had an X-ray straight after the last home game and we knew he’d broken his toe and that he would be out for a little while.

“Whether we get him back before the end of the season will depend on the pain and if there’s anything else we can do to make it easier. But, at the minute, we want the fracture to heal properly and the swelling to go down and then we will see how he is, if we can get a boot on him in the coming weeks.”

One player definitely missing for the rest of the campaign is full-back Andy Yiadom, with the club deciding that it was the wisest course of action for the former Barnet captain to go under the knife at the earliest available juncture in order to ensure that his shoulder problem is resolved.

On Yiadom, who dislocated his shoulder in the home game with Sheffield Wednesday, Heckingbottom added: “We had the slot booked on Saturday. We were talking last Tuesday night and spoke to all the surgeons and specialists and it was looking like we were going to have it done.

“Next season will be even harder for us, so I was really keen that Yids was going to be back fit for pre-season and play his part.

“Yids wanted to keep playing, if you could. But it was too much of a risk to keep popping out and he wouldn’t have been able to play until the last two games anyway. So it was a sensible decision that we took that slot up on Saturday morning.”