Revealed: Yorkshire’s starting transfer and wage budgets on Football Manager 2017

It’s the game that makes computer gamers stay up long into the night attempting to out-think Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

The latest edition to Football Manager is due to be released in shops tomorrow. Thousands of football fans will be starting the 2016/17 season with their selected club aiming to take them all the way to the top. But like in the real thing, money is required to make change happen. Here’s our guide to how much Yorkshire’s wannabe Garry Monks, David Wagners and Mike Phelans will have to spend if starting with a Yorkshire Football League club.