Rotherham United boss Paul Warne hopes he will not get gazumped in transfer market

PAUL WARNE has confirmed that Rotherham United are targeting two or three new January signings while revealing that several clubs are interested in first-choice goalkeeper Lee Camp.

The Millers caretaker manager, whose rock-bottom side suffered a tough 2-1 home loss to relegation rivals Burton Albion on Thursday night, has been given the green light to bring in new players in a bid to salvage the club’s season.

Warne, keen on adding some pace to his attacking options, admits that getting signings over the line is another matter, but is vowing to remain patient.

Warne said: “There’s a head of recruitment in now and (chief operating officer) Paul Douglas is working behind the scenes and the chairman will support anything we want to do in regards to that.

“However, I have now realised how laboriously long and dull signings are to make and it takes forever and a day. I just used to think that it was just one phone call and you’d turn up in your boots the next day.

“That does not happen and there is a lot to go with it and often with a signing, he can only come if that club gets someone else as they can’t release someone until they get their target. It is like buying a house, but less fun.

“There are targets and people we are trying to get in. I would like to think there will be two or three bodies in and I have said numerous times that I want some raw pace and something different and I think we do need a little bit of support in a couple of key areas.

“But if we see a player we like who has got pace and ability, oddly enough another club will have seen that as well... So it is difficult and you get gazumped sometimes.

“I would like to think we will have someone in, in the next seven to 10 days but knowing how signings go now, I would not put my life on it.”

While Warne is eyeing inward activity, clubs have also contacted the Millers about several players, including last season’s player-of -the-year Camp.

The 32-year-old, sidelined since late November with a knee problem, is out of contract in the summer, with top-scorer Danny Ward among several other players whose deals expire.

Warne added: “There is interest for Lee Camp from other clubs and there is for a few of my players.”

Burton manager Nigel Clough said after his side’s historic first away win in the Championship: “It was good to get that monkey off our back and it is important psychologically to not be in the bottom three going into the new year.”