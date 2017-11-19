Rotherham United fall to late strike on Hurst’s return to Oakwell

PAUL HURST returned to former club Rotherham United to cause nothing but pain after his Shrewsbury Town side snatched a late win at the New York Stadium.

Shrews boss Hurst played almost 500 times for the South Yorkshire club and seemed destined to settle for a draw on his first return in a competitive capacity after Jon Nolan’s early goal had been cancelled out by Rotherham’s Richie Towell.

But 10-man Shrewsbury went back to Shropshire with all three points after Stefan Payne slammed home deep into added time.

It capped an afternoon to forget for the hosts after top scorer Kieffer Moore saw a penalty saved by goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

After Jon Nolan gave them an early lead, Shrewsbury should have doubled their lead soon after the restart but he blazed over from close range. The visitors’ task became even harder after Abu Ogogo saw red in the 53rd minute for a tackle on Shaun Cummings.

The Millers levelled in the 76th minute when Richie Towell fired home from 18 yards and although it was Paul Warne’s men who looked like they would go on and win it, it was his close friend’s charges who pounced at the end.

Hurst said: “It was a massive effort because this is a difficult place to come, 11 men or 10 men. I’m really proud.”

Rotherham United: O’Donnell, Cummings (Clarke-Harris 60), Ajayi, Wood (Frecklington 72), Mattock, Williams (Forde 82), Vaulks, Potter, Towell, Newell, Moore. Unused substitutes: Emmanuel, Ball, Rodak, Wiles.

Shrewsbury Town: Henderson, Riley, Nsiala, Sadler, Beckles, Godfrey, Whalley (John-Lewis 90), Nolan, Ogogo, Rodman (Carlton Morris 77), Payne. Unused substitutes: Dodds, Gnahoua, Bolton, MacGillivray, Bryn Morris.

Referee: R Jones (Merseyside).