Rotherham United shocked as Kenny Jackett quits Millers after five games

ROTHERHAM United say they have accepted Kenny Jackett’s resignation, submitted in the immediate aftermath of Saturday evening’s home loss to Leeds United.

The club issued a statement saying: “Following the game against Leeds United at the weekend, Kenny Jackett tendered his resignation and accordingly, his employment with the club has terminated with immediate effect.

“Kenny’s resignation came as a shock to the club and is disappointing. The club will now focus on making appropriate arrangements for the first team.

“Paul Warne has agreed to take care of first-team matters on an interim basis whilst the board of directors begin the process of appointing a new first-team manager.

“Rotherham United will be making no further comment at this time.”

The Millers are bottom of the Championship, 11 points adrift of safety.

The search will begin for their third manager of the season, Alan Stubbs having been sacked after taking over in the summer.