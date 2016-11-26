Rotherham United v Leeds United: Anfield trip last thing on Leeds players’ minds – Monk

GARRY MONK insists no Leeds United minds will be wandering towards Tuesday’s League Cup glamour tie at Liverpool until after today’s derby.

The Elland Road club make the short trip down the M1 for a tea-time kick-off that will be the second of five consecutive games shown live by Sky TV featuring Monk’s side.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lay in wait next Tuesday in another of those televised fixtures as the Yorkshire club heads to Anfield for the first time since being relegated from the top flight in 2004.

“Our only focus is on Rotherham,” said the Leeds head coach when asked about the potential distraction of a quarter-final tie that 5,000 United fans are expected to attend.

“We will deal with Liverpool after the game. All we focus on and concentrate on is Rotherham. This is a big game for us.

“They will be fighting for the three points and it is a local derby. We need to show the right reaction from the game against Newcastle. We have had disappointing results before and shown we can react straight away.”

Leeds have been beaten on their previous two League visits to the New York Stadium, Steve Evans being outwitted 2-1 by Neil Warnock last Spring after Evans had inspired the Millers to a victory by the identical scoreline in October, 2014.

“We just concentrate on ourselves,” added Monk.

“Everyone else can decide who are favourites and who are not. That means nothing to us. What does matter to us is our own performance levels and ensuring they are at the right level.

“We have our own standard that we try and reach. If we do our very best we can have a chance of fighting for that win.

“We have had a good week (in training) and everyone is fully focused.”